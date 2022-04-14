Leafbuyer Technologies Announces All Time Record Sales Month

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. LBUY cannabis technology company, announced that its monthly cash sales rose 58% in the month ending March 31st 2022. The increase reflects cash sales booked in the month versus the same month of the previous year.

Leafbuyer's development of new technologies, continued integrations with leading POS companies and organic client growth, account for the year-over-year success.

"We had very strong growth in March and are pleased with the result. We have been in business over eight years and have seen our company sales surge nearly 22% in just the last four months," stated Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "We are booking these results with nearly half the overhead we had 18-months ago. That is a testament, not only to our great team, but to the products and solutions we are providing to our customers. We hope to continue these results for the foreseeable future".

The company has made significant progress in recent months by developing advanced solutions and bolstering its texting platform. The company expects to release full GAAP quarterly results on or before May 15th.

