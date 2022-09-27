Mainstream Media: Make Room, Cannabis Needs Some Space, New Organization Wants To Make That Happen

Cannabis entrepreneurs and brands from coast to coast have joined forces to create the Cannabis Media Council, an organization that will tap the power of mainstream media to drive education and acceptance of the plant. The Council also intends to enlighten and encourage the mainstream outlets around the importance of making inventory available for cannabis-focused advertising, according to a press release.

The organization will launch its first national, multi-channel ad campaign this fall, amplifying the many ways using cannabis has a positive impact on our lives in an effort to normalize consumption.

“We are daring to change the narrative and strive to be the collective voice in cannabis that, similar to the USDA’s ‘Got Milk’ campaign, broadens consumer awareness and consideration for this amazing plant and her products,” said Amy Deneson, co-founder of the Cannabis Media Council. “Checkoff programs with national, mainstream campaigns are standard in other industries but not yet sanctioned for the cannabis sector. In advance of national legalization, we are building the council to serve the growing industry’s need to connect with consumers.”

Jake Wall, chief innovation officer for Maison Bloom called the Cannabis Media Council the consumer-facing think tank for thought leaders and doers of the new generation of legal cannabis entrepreneurs.

“As a collective voice, the Council works tirelessly to combine our individual voices into a true chorus dedicated to impacting how we see, feel, and experience cannabis through well-told stories delivered in the most powerful creative ways."

The Council will be connecting with publishers and educating them on the opportunity to evolve their media and associated ad inventory.

One premium national partner is the San Francisco Chronicle, the Council’s first publishing partner and a part of Hearst Newspapers. The collaboration includes tapping into Hearst Newspaper’s extensive audience networks and innovative storytelling via their marketing agency, 46 Mile, also part of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“As the cannabis industry has evolved, Hearst Bay Area has leaned into its evolution. While this is an important coverage area, we also want to help change the dialogue across the country, which is one of the reasons we now publish Greenstate," said Rose Fulton, principal of 46 Mile. "A dedicated channel to the topic of cannabis, Greenstate aims to provide accurate information about the plant, dispel myths, and to help readers understand its health benefits and lifestyle options.”

Joyce Cenali, co-founder of the Council noted that navigating advertising and media access is inconsistent despite the fact that over half of all American adults can legally but cannabis products. “When access is offered, the industry is often overpaying compared to traditional industries or has to define advertising based on antiquated attitudes. The Cannabis Media Council seeks to unlock broader media access for small to large businesses alike, and to educate media partners on how to enable compliant and balanced inventory.”

See the full list of founders and the Cannabis Media Council and the even longer list, over 70 and counting, of cannabis brands HERE.

Photo by Bank Phrom on Unsplash