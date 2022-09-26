Simply Better Brands Expands PureKana Wholesale Distribution Into Four Large Cannabis Markets

Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC expanded its PureKana wholesale distribution into the four large U.S. markets of California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois. Building upon its direct to consumer presence, the expanded brick and mortar retail footprint now reflects wholesalers, drug stores, convenience stores, as well as CBD specialty retail.

“Through extensive consumer research, we identify innovation hunting grounds for the ever-evolving wellness consumer. With a more diverse set of active ingredients, new form factors, and/or emerging cannabinoids, the PureKana brand is now addressing consumer problems agnostic of CBD. For example, our recent keto gummy launch and upcoming nootropic offering do not contain CBD and the old staples of gummies and oils, will be supported by sublingual oral strips and hard candies for quick onset, portability, and discreet use,” stated Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO.

The expanded PureKana wholesale team has made significant progress in expanding its national distribution footprint while focusing on their new cannabinoid portfolio. In addition to the current footprint, the company has expanded distribution in eight states to include: IL, WI, MN, FL, GA, NC, SC, and CA. The eight-state expansion is driven by entry into three new convenience gas and specialty distributors in the past six months.

Additionally, PureKana launched into the convenience trade channel in 58, Loop Neighborhood Market California locations in September 2022. The new distribution will focus on our new cannabinoid convenience portfolio and will be merchandised in PureKana-branded counter displays to meet the needs of the on-the-go consumer as retailers look to offset decreasing tobacco sales. “The convenience trade channel adapts quickly to consumer demand trends, and our new launch plan will provide an opportunity for us to interact with thousands of consumers looking for new hemp-based wellness products,” stated Simply Better brands vice president, sales, Joe Wichser. “California is one of our biggest markets for our direct-to-consumer business, which allows us to leverage our localized, marketing capability to drive more wellness consumers into the doors of Loop Neighborhood market.”

Ambassador Agreement Payment

SBBC intends to pay the first two payments to Julianna Peña, for services rendered pursuant to an ambassador agreement effective as of May 1, 2022 which include online posts, endorsements and social media content. Pursuant to the agreement, the company has agreed to pay the first two payments in the aggregate amount of CA$66,380 ($48,000) through the issuance of 213,097 common shares at a deemed price of CA$0.30.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

