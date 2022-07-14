FDA Impact On CBD Market: With Federal Regulation, CBD Sales Would Hit $11B By 2027, Without It? $4.5B Less

Cannabis research and data firm Brightfield Group released its latest report Thursday on the U.S. CBD market confirming that the CBD industry is highly dependent on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

The new report estimates that if federal regulation happens by 2024, CBD sales would reach $11 billion by 2027. Without it? The market would hit $6.5 billion by 2027, meaning that federal law changes would make for a $4.5 billion difference. The $11 billion under new federal laws, would be mostly led by ingestible product sales growth, including capsules and gummies.

Furthermore, per the report, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market is projected to reach $5.0 billion in retail sales in 2022.

While struggling without federal regulations, some CBD companies are finding alternative ways to get established in the space. One is by creating a name in a wider wellness space, which they achieve by developing and advertising non-CBD products and teaming up with other non-CBD-related businesses. This way, they're in a position to create a new customer base.

Key Takeaways