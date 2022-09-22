This City Prepares For Legal Cannabis Sales To Start, Will Set Up 'Marijuana Task Force'

Virginia is preparing for recreational marijuana sales, even though the cannabis market for adults 21 and over is not likely to launch before 2024, reported 13News Now.

Meanwhile, officials from Virginia Beach have proposed setting up a "Marijuana Task Force," to inform businesses planning to sell recreational cannabis about the conditions under which sales would be regarded as legal.

"This isn't about the for's or againsts of recreational marijuana," said Randy Thompson, vice chair of the Resort Advisory Committee. "It's more about how can we make this a positive experience for the resort area."

Currently, the Virginia law only allows possession, use and cultivation of marijuana. Lawmakers from both chambers approved a bill to legalize the commercial marijuana program last year, making it the 16th state to legalize recreational weed.

City Councilmember Michael Berlucchi seconded Thompson's idea of setting protocols in place that would regulate the number of dispensaries and their proximity to schools.

"It is our responsibility to be responsible, to be strategic with this," said Berlucchi. "It's an issue that is going to affect our entire city and the entire community, and I want to make sure we have the chance to bring everyone to the table so that we can do the best thing for our Virginia Beach community."

Meanwhile, Virginians are more than ready for recreational sales to kick off. According to a survey released by the Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership in 2021, most Virginia residents favor recreational marijuana legalization. The poll revealed that 68% of surveyed favored cannabis legalization, while 32% were against it.

Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash