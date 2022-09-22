Ayr Wellness' Cannabis Brand Lost In Translation Debuts In Four Additional States

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF announced the launch of Lost in Translation cannabis brand across four additional states in the company's operational footprint - Arizona, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Lost in Translation is now available in six states, including Massachusetts and its home state of Nevada.
Originally produced by six-time Jack Herer Cup-winning cultivators Tahoe Hydroponics Company, Lost in Translation has made its name with consumers through its extensive library of strains with unique flavors and aromas, including Bubble Bath, WAP, and Temptation.
"We're proud of the flower we're growing throughout our footprint and are excited by the opportunity to delight our customers with a combination of quality flower and award-winning genetics," Jonathan Sandelman, founder and CEO of Ayr Wellness, said. "The rollout of a brand for cannabis connoisseurs like Lost in Translation reiterates Ayr's commitment to its strategic brand portfolio that meets our patients and customers wherever they are in their cannabis journey. Flower remains the predominant method of consumption across the country, so it is important to have brands that range from value to premium, including Road Tripper, Kynd and now LIT."
Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash
