Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revealed that Connecticut Cultivation Solutions, an entity co-owned by Tiana Hercules Esq., a Hartford City Councilwoman, and Ayr, has been awarded a provisional Disproportionately Impacted Area cultivator license in Connecticut.

Ayr has partnered with attorney Hercules to bring its cultivation experience, knowledge and access to capital. The company owns a minority stake in Connecticut Cultivation Solutions.

Ayr and attorney Hercules have already partnered on a handful of social justice and social equity projects throughout the state. The initiatives include support of the Bridge to Morehouse Program which creates a pathway for Hartford based community colleges to transfer seamlessly to the prestigious Atlanta HBCU, Morehouse College, and a partnership with UConn School of Law, NAACP, and Capital Community College to host a free expungement clinic.

“Ayr’s commitment to social justice and social equity initiatives and commitment to the areas where they operate made them the ideal partner to work with,” stated attorney Hercules. “While I previously explored other social equity license opportunities, it became clear once I met Ayr that this partnership would enable me to accomplish my social equity goals. The experience they bring to the table in cultivation and access to capital are crucial to operating in a competitive landscape. I look forward to working with Ayr to build out our cultivation operations and subsequent retail locations in conjunction with this license.”

Jonathan Sandelman, founder and CEO of Ayr, stated: “Having the opportunity to partner with someone like Tiana is one of the most rewarding parts of working in the cannabis space. We’re grateful to be in a position to support her dream, while also expanding into a new state that seamlessly fits into our operating footprint. We look forward to working with Tiana as we build out the Connecticut footprint together.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of underworld via Shutterstock and jimarojfm via Pixabay

