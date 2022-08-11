Ayr Wellness Opens 50th Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR opened its 50th Florida dispensary, located in Jacksonville. The store is located at 8050-1 Philips Highway, spanning 4,500+ sq. ft. of retail space.

Following the acquisition of Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences in February 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region. Since the acquisition, Ayr has expanded its retail footprint by more than 60% and has introduced its full suite of national brands and products to its dispensaries statewide.

“The opening of our 50th dispensary in the Sunshine State gives us one of the largest retail footprints in Florida. While we have grown our store footprint across the state, we have also become one of the fastest growing producers of biomass in Florida over the last year, which has enabled us to expand the assortment and availability of our full line of concentrates, edibles, vapes and varieties of high-quality flower at all of our retail locations. Moving forward, we also plan to bring even more omnichannel shopping experiences that evolve the way consumers conveniently shop for cannabis,” Ayr Wellness senior vice president of retail Rhonda Kratz, told Benzinga.

Ayr can now strategically serve Northeast Florida patients, with easy access to Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beaches, University of North Florida and St. John’s Town Center.

Photo Courtesy of Ayr Wellness

