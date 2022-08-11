Ayr Wellness Opens 50th Cannabis Dispensary In Jacksonville, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR opened its 50th Florida dispensary, located in Jacksonville. The store is located at 8050-1 Philips Highway, spanning 4,500+ sq. ft. of retail space.
Following the acquisition of Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences in February 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region. Since the acquisition, Ayr has expanded its retail footprint by more than 60% and has introduced its full suite of national brands and products to its dispensaries statewide.
“The opening of our 50th dispensary in the Sunshine State gives us one of the largest retail footprints in Florida. While we have grown our store footprint across the state, we have also become one of the fastest growing producers of biomass in Florida over the last year, which has enabled us to expand the assortment and availability of our full line of concentrates, edibles, vapes and varieties of high-quality flower at all of our retail locations. Moving forward, we also plan to bring even more omnichannel shopping experiences that evolve the way consumers conveniently shop for cannabis,” Ayr Wellness senior vice president of retail Rhonda Kratz, told Benzinga.
Ayr can now strategically serve Northeast Florida patients, with easy access to Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beaches, University of North Florida and St. John’s Town Center.
Photo Courtesy of Ayr Wellness
Related News
Massachusetts Is Gonna Be LIT, Ayr Wellness Brings Award-Winning Cannabis Brand To The State
Ayr Wellness Launching Kynd Premium Flower In Pennsylvania And Opening Cannabis Dispensary In Indiana County
Ayr Wellness Opens 49th Cannabis Dispensary In Clearwater, Florida
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.