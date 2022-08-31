Cresco Labs Expands Retail Footprint In Florida

Cresco Labs CRLBF is expanding its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, bringing up the total store count to 19 locations in the Sunshine State and 53 nationwide.

"We are thrilled to bring Cresco Labs' portfolio of leading cannabis brands to patients in Cape Coral, Tampa, and Panama City Beach," said Charlie Bachtell, co-founder and CEO. " We have several additional locations planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023, which, combined with Columbia Care's retail footprint, will help us reach our goal of becoming one of the leading operators in the state."

TILT Holdings Opens Another Marijuana Dispensary In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF said on Tuesday that the Cambridge dispensary at 1385 Cambridge Street in Inman Square will launch medical cannabis sales on Friday, September 2.

Operated by the company's subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc., the 5,100-square-foot dispensary will offer a wide selection of products from TILT's house brands, including flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals, as well as TILT's cross-business collaborations such as the Jupiter CAC Infinity vaporizer.

"Located right in the heart of Inman Square, we are excited to open the doors of our third medical dispensary in Massachusetts this week, just before the [long] holiday weekend," Gary Santo, TILT's CEO, said. "Adding Cambridge to our existing retail facilities in Brockton and Taunton strengthens TILT's position as a resource throughout patients' cannabis journeys."

Ayr Wellness Announces New Retail Location In Dania Beach, FL

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF has relocated its Dania Beach store.

Situated at 222 N Federal Hwy, Ste. 103, the shop is just over a mile away from its former location and moments away from the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport and the major intersection of US-1 and A1A.

The new Florida store features over 2,000 square feet of retail space. It offers patients brands and products from the company's national portfolio, such as Kynd premium whole flower, Walking Stix pre-rolls, Entourage vapes and Secret Orchard vapes, distillates and edibles.

"The new location is indicative of the improvements we continue to make in our Florida operation, which includes our 50 retail locations and our suite of branded products," Jonathan Sandelman, founder and CEO of Ayr, said.

