Metaverse Meets Marijuana In NFL Legend Ricky Williams' First-Of-Its-Kind Experience In Sports & Cannabis Space

Highsman, the cannabis lifestyle brand founded by Ricky Williams in late 2021 is getting into the metaverse with the opening of Highsman House, the first true virtual reality sports and cannabis experience powered by AltspaceVR.

Accessible through Oculus or computer, users can join Ricky and the Highsman community for interactive games and live stream sporting events. Highsman House will open its doors with a special Monday Night Football viewing party and hangout on Monday, September 26th from 5pm-8pm PST.

“We’re building a community with Highsman House, so please bring your authentic self, energy, positive vibes, and idealism,” says Ricky Williams, president and founder of Highsman. “Through the Metaverse, we continue driving societal evolution forward while having fun and making new friends.” NFL legend Williams was on a panel last week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago along with Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace, Rob Sims and Al Harrington.

What Is Highsman House?

Designed in partnership with Rocket City, Highsman House launches with a series of free ‘pop-up’ events that aim to bring people together through games of cornhole, football and smoke sessions among other activities. Guests will receive advanced previews of special drops, news and events. Highsman House features a full-size football stadium, swimming pool as well as a Highsman dispensary and merch shop, where users can express their passion for the plant through smoking virtual blunts and trying on the latest brand apparel.

Staying true to its mission, Highsman will also host conversations about how cannabis continues to unlock one's greatness.

To enjoy the event via desktop simply go to www.altvr.com, create a username

and password, and use in-world code SCB928; if joining via Oculus, download altspace VR, create a username and password, then type in world code SCB928.

Check out Highsman’s Discord page https://highsman.com/discord for more information.

In recent Highsman news, TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF, announced the Massachusetts launch of Highsman, which is available to patients and adult-use consumers at TILT subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care in Brockton, Cambridge and Taunton, as well as at wholesale dispensary partner locations throughout Massachusetts

Photo courtesy of Highsman House