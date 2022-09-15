TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT, announced the Massachusetts launch of Highsman, a purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back, Ricky Williams. Highsman is available to patients and adult-use consumers at TILT subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc.'s (“CAC”), locations in Brockton, Cambridge and Taunton, as well as at wholesale dispensary partner locations throughout Massachusetts.

Ricky Williams will join TILT’s CEO Gary Santo at the CAC Cambridge (1385 Cambridge Street) ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 16, 2022, from 9:00AM EST, followed by a meet-and-greet inside the dispensary through 10:30AM EST.

Highsman enters Massachusetts with its Game Time series, featuring new-to-market flower that Williams personally selected in collaboration with TILT’s cultivation team leadership. The series includes:

Pregame, a collection of energizing Sativas.

Halftime, a collection of balanced and restorative Hybrids.

Postgame, a collection of restful and recovery-focused Indicas.

The curated flower selection has eight new strains chosen to reflect and align with the Highsman brand spirit and Williams’ vision.

“I wanted to address two things when I launched Highsman: break down the cannabis stigma and improve access for those who benefit from its use,” stated Williams. “Launching with TILT, I could keep focused on my mission while also creating strains unseen in the market. I couldn’t have done this without TILT and the cultivation team, who share our passion for the cannabis industry.”

Santo stated: "Highsman, just like sports, is a unifier that brings people together. This cooperative spirit was evident as the teams worked through the strain selection process and throughout the product development lifecycle leading up to kick-off. I’m pleased to bring to my home state a product that can reach athletes and enthusiasts of all kinds, not to mention the industry-at-large.”

Highsman’s CEO Eric Hammond, stated: “We are excited to bring Highsman to Massachusetts, the first state of our East Coast expansion, in time for this year’s football season. Our partnership with TILT allows us to execute in Massachusetts today, and we’ll follow in the coming weeks with the launch of Highsman in Pennsylvania. Highsman is dedicated to continuing to bring top-quality products and experiences to every market as we expand our national footprint.”

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Highsman products in-store at CAC locations or available online for pick-up or delivery at CAC’s website. Highsman products are also offered throughout the commonwealth via the TILT wholesale channel.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels and Marcio Jose Bastos Silva via Shutterstock

