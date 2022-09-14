Mike Tyson and Ric Flair are both renowned for their unique style and approach within their respective sports. So it's no surprise that a joint appearance to promote their new business partnership at this week's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago was anything but conventional.

The duo convened outside the Palmer House for laughs and what Barstool Sports called, an "ideal blunt rotation." See below:

Tyson 2.0, the cannabis company founded by Tyson and Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, purchased the "Ric Flair Drip" earlier this year. And the two combat legends are clearly enjoying themselves on the promotional circuit.

“Can someone in the crowd pass me a joint?” Tyson said to the hundreds of attendees on Tuesday. “Now, that’s what I’m talking about,” Tyson said when he thanked an individual for passing him a joint.

Flair, who smoked with Tyson onstage, said he got into the cannabis industry "out of luck.”

“I’ve known Mike [Tyson] since the 1980s," Flair added. "Chad approached me about it. My old school way of thinking told me I didn’t want to be affiliated with cannabis, but I didn’t realize the cannabis world was taking over.”

The two-time World Wrestling Entertainment WWE hall of fame inductee credited cannabis for replacing Xanax as a remedy for pain.

“When this came along, it completely erased my previous addiction,” said Flair, 73, who wrestled his official retirement match this year.

Tyson, 56, came out of retirement in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson 2.0 incorporates Flair's likeness and classic catchphrase into products that include flowers, vape cartridges, sweets, pre-rolls and edibles (i.e. "WOOOOO Chews").

Photo: Benzinga.