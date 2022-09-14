ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

WATCH: Barstool Sports Highlights Mike Tyson, Ric Flair Blunt Rotation At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

by Anthony Noto, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Flair, a two-time WWE hall of fame inductee, credits cannabis for replacing Xanax as a remedy for pain.
  • Tyson, 56, came out of retirement in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.
WATCH: Barstool Sports Highlights Mike Tyson, Ric Flair Blunt Rotation At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair are both renowned for their unique style and approach within their respective sports. So it's no surprise that a joint appearance to promote their new business partnership at this week's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago was anything but conventional.

The duo convened outside the Palmer House for laughs and what Barstool Sports called, an "ideal blunt rotation." See below:

Tyson 2.0, the cannabis company founded by Tyson and Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, purchased the "Ric Flair Drip" earlier this year. And the two combat legends are clearly enjoying themselves on the promotional circuit.

“Can someone in the crowd pass me a joint?” Tyson said to the hundreds of attendees on Tuesday. “Now, that’s what I’m talking about,” Tyson said when he thanked an individual for passing him a joint.

Flair, who smoked with Tyson onstage, said he got into the cannabis industry "out of luck.”

“I’ve known Mike [Tyson] since the 1980s," Flair added. "Chad approached me about it. My old school way of thinking told me I didn’t want to be affiliated with cannabis, but I didn’t realize the cannabis world was taking over.”

The two-time World Wrestling Entertainment WWE hall of fame inductee credited cannabis for replacing Xanax as a remedy for pain.

“When this came along, it completely erased my previous addiction,” said Flair, 73, who wrestled his official retirement match this year.

Tyson, 56, came out of retirement in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson 2.0 incorporates Flair's likeness and classic catchphrase into products that include flowers, vape cartridges, sweets, pre-rolls and edibles (i.e. "WOOOOO Chews").

Photo: Benzinga. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Barstool SportsMIke TysonRic FlairCannabisEntertainmentNewsEventsSuccess StoriesStartupsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.