Isracann Biosciences Inc. ISCNF IPOT A has facilitated its first shipment of cannabis strains to Israel.

The agreement for genetics is directly between United Greeneries Ltd, a licensed Canadian producer of craft cannabis, and Intelicanna, a licensed Israeli medical cannabis grower and brand. Three initial strains are included in the agreement, with the provision for additional strains. Under a revenue sharing agreement, United Greeneries shall be responsible for cultivation and genetics support, with in-country support provided by Isracann.

“Israel is the largest importer of Canadian cannabis in the world,” stated CEO Phil Floucault. “The primary reason for this is that the domestic market lacks the high THC strains that are available outside the country. I am excited that Isracann, through our agreement with United Greeneries, was able to arrange for this shipment of genetics to Intelicanna and we look forward to expanding this offering. United Greeneries Ltd. continues to deliver some of the highest potency Sativa and Indica strains to the domestic Canadian market and look to support Intelicanna to do the same in Israel.”

Since 2021, Intelicanna has been growing and selling medicinal cannabis for the Israeli market under the Intelicanna brand. Their HaSharon facility includes 5,500 m2 of hybrid greenhouse with full light, shade, and climate controls.

Floucault continued, “This first shipment is due to arrive in Israel in the near term. We have been working with Intelicanna to have everything ready to receive the clones and expedite the process of scaling up to full production. In a short timeline, Canadian quality cannabis will be grown in Israel.”

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

