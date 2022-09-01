Isracann Biosciences Inc. ISCNF IPOT A a multi-faceted organization with a natural health medicine division (Praesidio Health) in Canada and holdings in Israel, has signed a distribution agreement for Praesidio Health products with Pure Integrative Pharmacy. Pure Integrative Pharmacy includes 17 locations in British Columbia, Canada.
“I am excited to announce our first executed distribution agreement in Canada”, stated CEO Phil Floucault. “The Praesidio team has been working hard to bring our NPN formulations forward and get them into the hands of consumers. Pure Integrative Pharmacy, with their commitment to evidence-based complementary medicines and cutting-edge products, is a perfect fit for Praesidio Health products. This is the first step in delivering on our commitment to our shareholders of having products at market in Q4 2022. We are very excited to be working with the team at PURE and view this contract as the catalyst for expanding our distribution network not only in Canada, but throughout North America.”
Praesidio is developing natural health products (“NHPs”) using an evidence-based process. The company is actively developing several NHP candidates for utility in a range of conditions, including post-viral exposure prophylaxis, urological, anxiety/stress, immune boosting, and sleep aids. Praesidio has submitted all first round product formulations to Health Canada for review and approval as natural health products.
Photo by Richard T on Unsplash
