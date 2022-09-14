Missourians To Vote On Cannabis Legalization, Bill To Allow Independent Growers To Sell Cannabis Directly To Patients In PA, Flowhub Cuts Workforce

Missourians To Vote On Rec Cannabis Legalization After All

Missourians will have a chance to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana this fall, after the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals decided on Monday that the lower court was correct to rule that the process of petition certification was valid, reported Marijuana Moment. The petiotion was certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month.

The move follows a ruling from a judge with the Missouri Circuit Court of Cole County who dismissed a lawsuit last week that sought to overturn the initiative from Legal Missouri 2022 that would allow sales of marijuana to adults 21 and older.

Joy Sweeney, a local anti-legalization activist, backed by the Colorado-based Protect Our Kids PAC, who filed the suit in August, appealed to the ruling. The lawsuit argued that the petition was improperly certified and the measure's language is not in accordance with the state Constitution, citing a violation of single-subject rules and that the initiative lacked sufficient signatures to be placed before voters.

New GOP Bill To Allow Pennsylvania Independent Cannabis Growers To Sell Directly To Patients

Medical cannabis cultivators in Pennsylvania may get a chance to sell their products directly to patients under a new bill, reported Marijuana Moment.

Sen. Chris Gebhard said in a recent co-sponsorship memo that the measure he plans to introduce would set up a new licensing process under which "independent" cannabis grower/processors operating in the Keystone State would be allowed to launch dispensaries as vertically integrated businesses.

Out of 25 businesses that produce cannabis in the state, only five are currently allowed to sell products directly to patients.

"The most evenhanded solution to this problem would be to issue two permits to all the independent Pennsylvania-based grower/processors who do not currently have one," the senator said. "This will create a free and fair market and will allow these businesses to operate on the same playing field as their competitors."

Flowhub Cuts Workforce To Address Current Environment

Flowhub, the retail point-of-sale platform for cannabis dispensaries, has cut its workforce by 15% in July, as first reported by Businesses Insider.

The company laid off roughly a dozen workers. CEO Kyle Sherman said that the move resulted from "the reality of the current environment required us to reexamine operational costs against future business plans."

Flowhub closed a $19 million in strategic funding last year, bringing the total amount of capital raised to nearly $50 million with a valuation of over $200 million.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay