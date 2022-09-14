Berner's Cookies Partners With Cirona Labs To Utilize Its Water-Soluble Tech In New Cannabis Products

Cookies, entered into partnership with Cirona Labs. Leveraging its water-soluble technology, Cirona will help reformulate certain on-shelf Cookies’ products, and develop new ones to expand Cookies’ footprint in hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Later this fall, Cookies will launch a variety of infused products including capsules, beverages, topicals, and tinctures featuring an array of cannabinoids and terpenes. Each product is formulated for fast onset, high bioavailability, supported by Cirona’s vast R&D library of emulsions and powders. The Cookies products will be available across the United States, as well as online at Cookies Store.

“Cirona Labs has demonstrated best-in-class technology for infusing cannabinoids into all types of products. We’ve been impressed by its scientific approach to innovation in our industry and we know our customers will be impressed by the taste and efficacy of its creations,” stated Parker Berling, president of Cookies.

Hunter Friedland, founder and CEO of Cirona Labs, stated: “Cookies built a loyal fanbase because of its high-quality flower product. This same fanbase is just as discerning when it comes to new methods of consumption that utilize the latest infusion technology. This project has been an exciting challenge for our team, as we were tasked with developing custom emulsions for several different formats. This partnership validates the need for precise water-soluble ingredients backed by science.”

Photo: Courtesy of Cookies

Related News

Akanda Partners With Berner's Cookies To Bring The Cannabis Brand And Its High THC Strains To Portugal

Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently

Humble & Fume Partners With Berner's Cookies