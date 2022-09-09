Verano Expands In Pennsylvania With New Store

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF opened its 15th affiliated PA dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington.

The new store, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, offers a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint to serve additional Pennsylvania patients and offer our suite of premium cannabis products, including a variety of signature Verano branded products we recently introduced in the Keystone State," George Archos, the company's founder and CEO said.

Jungle Boys Opens New Medical Marijuana Shop In Orlando

Jungle Boys has kicked off cannabis sales at its second Florida medical marijuana dispensary and fifth retail location nationwide earlier this month.

Located at 11401 University Blvd in Orlando, the store offers the company's award-winning product portfolio, including 16 unique strains of premium indoor flower available in pre-rolls, 3.5G eighths, 7G smalls, live rosin vapes, cold cure rosin, fresh press rosin, and rosin jam.

Available strains include the likes of LA Kush Cake, Motor Breath, Perfect Triangle, Mimosa, Frosted Gelato, Mac 1, Zack's Pie, Hippie Crasher and SFV x TK, to name a few.

Cookies Expands California Retail Footprint In Partnership With Chandi Hospitality Group

Berner's Cookies opened a new Ukiah store in Mendocino County.

Located at 1104 S State in Ukiah, the new retail location is a licensing partnership with Chandi Hospitality Group, an independent restaurants, franchises and real estate development group.

"With our experience in real estate development projects, and Cookies leadership in the legalized cannabis market, we are hopeful that this project will bring more awareness to the business of cannabis and create opportunities for other small businesses to enter the cannabis industry," said Sonu Chandi, CEO of Chandi Hospitality Group.

Pure Roots To Launch Cannabis Sales In Lansing, MI

Cannabis company Pure Roots announced the grand opening of its new dispensary, situated on the same site as its 16,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facilities in Lansing, reported the Detroit Metro Times.

Located at 515 N. Larch St., the new dispensary spans 4,000 square feet, representing the company's first retail location in Michigan city.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20.

"The quality of our flower, the shopping experience, and our budtenders' knowledge sets us apart," Pure Roots' vice president of governmental affairs Reni George said in a statement.

Schwazze Opens Star Buds Store In CO

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ announced the grand opening celebration at its new Star Buds store in Glendale, Colorado, on Saturday, September 10.

Located at 492 South Colorado Blvd at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, the shop underwent extensive remodeling this summer following the acquisition of Smoking Gun in December 2021. The move is part of the company's expansion plan in the Centennial State.

"Our team is excited to open Star Buds Glendale and to bring customers the largest selection of flower, vapes, edibles and more," Collin Lodge, president of Colorado Division for Schwazze said. "We're thrilled to become a part of the Glendale community and look forward to introducing everyone to the Star Buds difference-related quality, service and product selection."

FIKA Opens Cannabis Dispensary At Toronto's Union Station

FIKA announced the opening a brand-new flagship location at Toronto's Union Station.

The new store will serve over 75,000 area residents and over 300,000 people who pass through the station daily.

The new flagship location includes several easy-to-shop features, including a flower bar, an express bar as well as vape and pre-roll bars and the truck shop.

"FIKA's name and approach are inspired by the Swedish concept of 'fika' – taking a pause in your busy day to connect with the people and things that bring you happiness," Paola Marques, partner at GH+A Design Studios said. "We designed this new location to do exactly that: to invite shoppers to physically 'take a breather' in the middle of Canada's busiest building."

South Dakota Gets Its Third Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Flower Shop Dispensary became the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Sioux Falls, South Dakota earlier this month, reported the Argus Leader.

The retail location at 2211 West 49th Street is the first of five businesses to win medical cannabis licenses in a lottery run by the city. In addition, it's the third state-licensed medical cannabis facility to launch operations in the state.

"We just got lucky," owner Peter Dikun, a Dell Rapids resident, said of the chance to open the business.

