Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL entered into an exclusive distribution deal in the state of California with Cookies. The deal is a continuation of Humble's ongoing commitment to expansion efforts and will help Cookies products scale throughout California.

"We are proud to be associated with Cookies, the most recognized cannabis brand in California," stated Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble. "Our focus is on growth and expansion, and to succeed you must seek out and build relationships with best-in-class brands. Cookies is without a doubt best-in-class in the world of cannabis and is always top of mind with consumers."

Humble will distribute all products marketed and sold under the Cookies brand name in California along with any new consumer-branded cannabis products. Sales and marketing support will include multi-channel advertising, promotional activities and the stewardship of a focused brand ambassador team.

"We're excited to partner with Humble & Fume as we look to broaden the reach of our Cookies brand," said Parker Berling, president of Cookies. "Their deep expertise in distribution makes them the ideal partner to support Cookies' home state."

About Humble & Fume

Humble & Fume, Inc. is a North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing cannabis consumables and consumption devices.

About Cookies

Cookies was founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. Cookies offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

Related News

PAX Announces New Distribution Partnerships Across North America

Humble & Fume Revenue For Q3 Fiscal 2022 Drops 15.78% YoY

Humble Cannabis Solutions Announces Exclusive Sales Agreement With LEUNE