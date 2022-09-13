MariMed, Inc MRMD MRMD entered into an agreement with 42 Degrees, a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributor, to manufacture and distribute MariMed’s brands and products in the state.
42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing approximately 75 percent of the operating dispensaries in Michigan. The agreement provides initially for the manufacture, sales, and distribution of MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews into the adult-use market. The intention longer-term is to roll out other brands in MariMed’s portfolio, including Bubby’s Baked soft and chewy baked goods and Vibations: High + Energy powder energy drink mix.
The licensing deal is aligned with the company’s strategic growth plan to distribute its brands in legal cannabis states across the country. The company anticipates Betty’s Eddies will be available in the Michigan retail market in early 2023.
“We are thrilled to partner with 42 Degrees for the production and distribution of our award-winning Betty’s Eddies branded products in the Michigan adult-use cannabis market,” stated Ryan Crandall, chief revenue officer for MariMed. “Michigan is one of the largest cannabis markets in the country and we could not be more pleased to introduce our brands to these great cannabis consumers within the state.”
Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay
Related News
MariMed To Enter Missouri Cannabis Market
MariMed Appoints Jon Levine As President
MariMed Launches Nature's Heritage 'LIVE Flower'
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.