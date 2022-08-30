MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD launched Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower”.

The company’s proprietary FreshCure curing process, flash-freezes Nature’s Heritage craft flower within hours of being trimmed from the plant, locking in the natural terpenes and cannabinoid profiles. The flower is further refined through the company’s proprietary barrel-cure guidelines specific to each flower strain to achieve optimal moisture levels. Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” is packaged and sold in heavy, opaque glass jars featuring an extra-thick sealing membrane designed to prevent light and oxidation of the plant.

“We are very excited about the launch of Nature’s Heritage ‘LIVE Flower,’” stated MariMed COO Tim Shaw. “Experienced consumers will immediately recognize that our FreshCure curing process delivers the freshest cannabis flower and biggest, brightest, most colorful, and smoothest smoking buds they’ve ever experienced. The feedback we have received from dispensary owners, budtenders, and influencers has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait for people to try it for themselves.”

According to the company The FreshCure curing process eliminates approximately two-to-three weeks ordinarily required to dry traditional flower. As a result, Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” arrives at dispensaries at its peak freshness.

Nature’s Heritage “LIVE Flower” was launched in Massachusetts this month at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough. It will be distributed through approximately 25 other select dispensaries throughout Massachusetts over the next month. MariMed also expects to distribute it in the company’s other wholesale markets, including Delaware, Illinois, and Maryland, in the future.

