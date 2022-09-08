Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ is opening its adult-use dispensary, Star Buds located in Glendale, Colorado.

Schwazze kicks off the grand opening celebration at Star Buds Glendale on September 10, 2022, at 11 am. The celebration will feature swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, games, food trucks, social media scavenger hunts, and representatives from various prominent cannabis brands such as: O.Pen, Wyld, Kaviar, 1906 and more. In addition, Star Buds Glendale will offer all-weekend, in-store discounts including 50% off flower and Buy One Get One 50% off products. Shoppers also receive a house pre-roll for $1 with a minimum, pre-tax purchase of $60.

"Our team is excited to open Star Buds Glendale and to bring customers the largest selection of flower, vapes, edibles and more," stated Collin Lodge, president of Colorado division for Schwazze. "We're thrilled to become a part of the Glendale community and look forward to introducing everyone to the Star Buds difference related quality, service and product selection."

The dispensary, located at 492 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO 80246, has undergone extensive remodeling this summer following the acquisition of Smoking Gun in December 2021. The acquisition and rebrand under the Star Buds name are part of expansion plan in Colorado led by Schwazze, which has grown the total number of Colorado dispensaries to 23 statewide.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Dmytro Tyshchenko and Kevin Ruck via Shutterstock

