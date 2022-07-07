Schwazze Debuts Star Buds Brand Evolution With The Remodel Of Star Buds Aurora, Colorado

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ is evolving the Star Buds brand with the remodel of two Star Buds cannabis dispensaries in Colorado. Schwazze will debut the first Star Buds dispensary to display the brand evolution and renovation on July 9, 2022 at its Montview store located at 10100 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO 80010.

The Star Buds evolution is designed to capture a 70s retro persona. The Star Buds evolution highlights that each location is more than a dispensary, as they embody a nostalgic presence about the good times, while also helping customers find their way.

The Star Buds brand evolution moves away from a color theme traditionally used within the cannabis industry and incorporates a warmer color scheme of kelly green, yellow, and orange. The dispensaries feature in-store signage that highlight Star Buds phrases such as, "Good Vibes This Way," "Find Your Happy," "The Freshest Greens Served Daily," including brand pillar messaging of the company's core values: "Top Quality, Widest Selection, Stellar Service." The new design provides an enhanced consumer experience and more space for budtenders to better serve customers.

"We're proud to debut the Star Buds brand evolution, driven by the team at Schwazze, to offer our customers a fun, colorful environment that combines the traditional bud bar model with a shop-the-store, more hands-on experience," stated Collin Lodge, vice president of retail for Schwazze. "As owners of Star Buds in Colorado, our stores are entering a new era that aligns perfectly with our mission of offering the widest selection of top quality products with stellar service."

The festivities celebrating the debut of the first Star Buds brand evolution and renovation kick off on July 9, 2022 at 11 am. The first 50 customers will receive a backpack filled with Star Buds branded swag. The celebration will feature games, giveaways, a social media scavenger hunt, and representatives from various prominent cannabis brands, such as Wana, O.Pen, Willie's Reserve, Ripple and more. The dispensary, located at 10100 E Montview Blvd, Aurora, CO will offer in-store discounts all weekend.

In late summer 2022, Schwazze will complete the remodel of Star Buds Glendale located at 492 S Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO 80246. The brand evolution and remodel follows the acquisition of 13 Colorado Star Buds locations in March of 2021. The acquisition and brand evolution of the Star Buds retail spaces are part of a proven integration, which has grown the total number of Colorado dispensaries to 23 along with four cultivation facilities.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

