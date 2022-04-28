Humble Cannabis Solutions Announces Exclusive Sales Agreement With LEUNE

Humble Cannabis Solutions, subsidiary of Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has signed an exclusive sales agreement with LEUNE. Through the agreement, Humble will be responsible for exclusive sales representation for LEUNE branded products across the California market, with a focus on generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services and commercial planning support.

"We are very excited to welcome LEUNE to the Humble portfolio. Their reputation for quality products and their commitment to social advocacy has won over the California consumer. The team can't wait to introduce LEUNE to new markets and support brand growth," stated Jessica Hulser, general manager, U.S. operations at Humble & Fume Inc. "I am also thrilled to welcome Kristi Klupar to the Humble organization. Kristi has a strong sales background in the California market and will bring tremendous value to all our brand partners."

LEUNE products, include pre-rolls, jarred flower, all-in-one vaporizers, solventless rosin gummies and PAX vape cartridges, and the LEUNE Lab lineup of cannabis accessories and apparel.

"Following significant growth in 2021 in California and the brand expanding rapidly into new markets, the brand's continued growth demands a more robust approach to sales of LEUNE branded cannabis products in California. Humble not only had a great pitch (ever important in a great sales organization) but more importantly, the talent to back it up," said Nidhi Lucky Handa, LEUNE founder and CEO.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Related News

Humble & Fume Forms Joint Venture HC Solutions With Green Acre Capital Distribution, Johnson Brothers Invest $2M

Humble & Fume Inks Exclusive Distribution Deal With Canndescent, Here Are The Details