PAX Announces New Distribution Partnerships Across North America

PAX has entered into agreements with new official distribution partners across North America. HS Wholesale, UPD UPDC and Windship Trading in the United States and Humble+Fume HUMBF and West Coast Gifts in Canada will facilitate sales representation, trade marketing and channel growth for PAX’s device portfolio, which includes PAX 3—New York Times Wirecutter’s 2022 pick for Best Portable Vaporizer—PAX 2, Era Life and Era Pro.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution network to better support the growing consumer demand for our products across North America,” stated Steven Jung, COO, PAX Labs. “These wholesale partners were strategically selected based on their extensive reach in both established and new PAX markets, and will enable us to bring our industry leading devices and the best cannabis experience to more people.”

PAX is a global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives through cannabis experiences. PAX’s curated set of pure, full-flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe.

Photo: Courtesy of Photo: Business Wire

