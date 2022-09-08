New Mexico Cannabis Sales Hold Steady In August As Marijuana Use Becomes More Widespread

New Mexico's total cannabis sales surpassed $40 million in August, for the second time since the launch of the recreational cannabis market in April, reported Albuquerque Journal.

The Land of Enchantment legalized adult-use cannabis after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Cannabis Regulation Act, which allowed adults to possess, use and grow recreational cannabis, including six plants or up to 12 in a household with more than one adult.

According to the latest data from the state's Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department, the combined medical and recreational marijuana sales reached $40.67 million last month, representing an increase from overall July sales of $40.3 million.

Medical sales totaled $16 million, while New Mexicans bought $24.2 million worth of recreational marijuana products.

The highest sales numbers were seen in Albuquerque with roughly $8 million in adult-use sales and $6.6 million in medical marijuana, followed by Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs.

Highlights From Burgeoning Market

Las Cruces City Council recently approved a request for a near-total variance to Mesilla Valley Pharmacy and Pharmtrue. The move is considered an exemption to city rule under which marijuana retailers must be at least 300 feet from a school with students under 18.

The city scheduled a public meeting for Thursday, September 22, to discuss allowing outdoor consumption of cannabis in licensed facilities, reported Las Cruces Sun-News.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a new major player revealed that it will joining the state's surging licensed cannabis market. The Nirvana Group plans to make its debut this fall, opening a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Albuquerque with a targeted opening by the end of September.

Cannabis products and accessories from The Nirvana Group and their partner brands are slated to be available in dispensaries across New Mexico by October 2022.

New Mexico has given the green light to over 1,000 businesses to produce, test and sell cannabis following legalization.

Photo: Courtesy of geralt and Kindel Media by Pixabay