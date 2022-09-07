NM Dispensary Can Sell Marijuana Near School, TN Pol Says Weed Is Dangerous, Queen Elizabeth Kiboshes Bermuda's Plans

NM Dispensary Gets Green Light To Sell Marijuana Near School

A New Mexico drugstore has got unanimous approval to sell both medical and recreational cannabis even though it's situated near school, reported Las Cruces Sun-News.

Las Cruces City Council green-lighted a request for a near-total variance to Mesilla Valley Pharmacy and Pharmtrue. The move represents an exemption to the city rule under which marijuana retailers must be at least 300 feet from a school with students under 18.

Located at 227 South Main Street in downtown Las Cruces, the pharmacy appealed to the council in relation to an earlier city Planning and Zoning Commission's decision to forbid the pharmacy from selling cannabis near the New America School.

"We really didn't expect the outcome today," pharmacy manager Joaquin Acosta told the Sun-News. "We were just hoping to inspire our community to feel what we felt, and we really appreciate that they did and they showed up. I think the city council understood the message."

This Tennessee Official Treats Marijuana As A Dangerous Drug

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation still considers cannabis a dangerous drug, WPLN News writes.

David Rausch, the agency's director said he is "adamantly against it," and "will continue to fight against it."

While Nashville's district attorney and Shelby County have given up on pursuing those caught with less than half of an ounce of marijuana, Rausch remains firm in his stance. He recently insisted that the cannabis industry utilized the hemp legalization effort to create space for other products such as gummies containing Delta-8 and Delta-9 to be sold as made from hemp, citing a bust in recent weeks at the state fair in Lebanon where products with THC in them were covered with stickers.

"We're seeing higher levels of youth usage, which is dangerous because they say sustained usage by youth causes them to have mental health issues," Rausch continued. "These are facts."

The UK Blocks Bermuda From Legalizing Cannabis

The United Kingdom is standibing in the way of Bermuda's attempts to legalize cannabis.

Governor Rena Lalgie, the first woman and first person of African heritage to be appointed governor of Bermuda, reserved Royal Assent on the measure, that is the Cannabis Licensing Bill that would make the use and production of marijuana legal earlier this year.

Now, an instruction issued on the Queen of England's behalf forbids the government of Bermuda to assent to the bill as drafted, reported Caribbean National Weekly.

"The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs concluded that the bill, as currently drafted, is not consistent with obligations held by the UK and Bermuda under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances," Lalgie said on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay