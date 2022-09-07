Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Micah Anderson , CEO of Icanic , stated, “The past few months have been the beginning of a transformational period for the company. Immediately upon closing of the acquisition of LEEF Holdings, Inc. we began turning the contemplated synergies into concrete and measurable results. Despite a challenging macro environment, we have been able to drive revenue growth and management costs that are propelling us towards profitability. We are seeing month over month evidence of the substantial growth prospects of our business.”

Net loss and comprehensive loss was $16.5 million an unfavorable increase of 1593% compared to a loss of $971,648 in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $31,801

Gross m argin of 33.05% , representing an increase in year over year gross margin of 13.8%.

Gross p rofit of $2. 7 million , compared to $2 million in Q2 2021.

Icanic Brands Company Inc.’ s ICNAF ICAN net revenue for the three months ended June 30 th , 2022 was $8. 1 million, an unfavorable decrease of 24% compared to $10.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. The six months ended June 30 th , 2022, revenue was $15. 5 million , an unfavorable decrease of 29% compared to $21.9 million in the same period of 2021.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.