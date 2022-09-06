Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN, appointed Micah Anderson to the position of CEO of the company. Anderson is a cannabis expert who founded and is the CEO of LEEF Holdings Inc., which was acquired by Icanic on April 21, 2022.

In conjunction with Anderson’s appointment, Brandon Kou, the company’s current CEO has resigned from his position, and he will continue to be a member of the board of directors.

“I am looking forward to leading Icanic with the same tenacity and values that I prioritized in building LEEF into a leading Californian extraction company,” stated Anderson. “I am grateful for Brandon Kou’s years of service and significant contributions that provided the foundations on which my team and I will continue to build upon. Our simple goal is to build a leading cannabis company with great people and great results. When ICANIC acquired LEEF, they invested in more than a 12,000 sq. foot manufacturing facility and a portfolio of brands. They subscribed to our winning culture and core values and I intend on using these as pillars on which I will continue to build our company. This new position is the next chapter of a 26 year commitment to the cannabis industry for me and I feel like we are just getting started.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay

