GOP Senator Wants Marijuana Legalization On Ballot, Doctors Can't Discriminate Against Pot Users & More Cannabis Updates

GOP Minnesota Senator Wants To Put Rec Marijuana Legalization On Ballot

Former GOP state senator Scott Jensen and gubernatorial nominee said the state should decriminalize “trivial amounts” of marijuana and wipe out prior records of those arrested for it in the past, reported Marijuana Moment.

In a recent interview with The Star Tribune, Jensen said the legalization of recreational marijuana, which stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate, should be brought before voters as a constitutional amendment.

“If we can have a discussion and then put it on the ballot as an amendment, I think that makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Medical Discrimination Against Marijuana Users Now Unlawful In CA

A bill to protect patients’ right to medical treatment if they are cannabis users as well as the right of physicians and clinics to provide them with therapy has become law in California. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill on Friday, reported Kron 4.

The legislation from Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) and sponsored by California NORML had bipartisan support as it advanced through the legislature.

“Many physicians are under the mistaken impression that they can’t prescribe medication to patients who test positive for cannabis,” Dale Gieringer, director of California NORML said. The new law clarifies that physicians cannot be punished for treating patients who use or test positive for cannabis, despite its illicit status under federal law.

Panama Legalizes Cannabis For Medicinal & Therapeutic Use

Panamanians can now legally use cannabis for medicinal, scientific, and therapeutic use after President Laurentino Cortizo signed two decrees last week, according to The Brazilian Report.

Cortizo emphasized that the production of plant-based products will undergo “strict import control.”

Meanwhile, the government set up the National Directorate for the Monitoring of Activities Related to Medical Cannabis, tasked with providing “surveillance and supervision.” The regulatory body would be under the supervision of the Panamian Public Security Ministry.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay