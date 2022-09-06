Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, has initiated a policy roundtable with German regulators on adult-use cannabis legalization in Germany. In this meeting, the German Drug Commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, presented the plan for adult-use cannabis legalization and repeated the German government’s announcement that a first draft of the bill would be presented in the coming months.

Participants in the meeting included key leaders from Germany’s health and legal committees including:

Burkhard Blienert, Commissioner on Narcotic Drugs at the Federal Ministry of Health

Kristine Lütke , member of the Bundestag (FDP), drug policy spokesperson

Carlos Kasper , member of the Bundestag (SPD), Committee on Finance

Martina Stamm-Fibich, member of the Bundestag (SPD), Committee on Health

Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international, Tilray Brands, Inc., stated, “We are honored to have initiated this high-level exchange on one of the world's most important cannabis endeavors. As a leading global cannabis company, Tilray Brands has unmatched experience partnering with governments and regulators to help develop responsible cannabis regulations that protect the health and safety of patients and consumers, as well as, supporting significant economic growth in countries in which it operates. We applaud the German government in leading responsible adult-use cannabis legislation in Europe and we are proud to support this effort.”

Sascha Mielcarek, managing director, Tilray Europe, stated, “As a market leader in Germany and Europe, our highest priority for a successful launch of an adult-use market in Germany is to lead with the highest quality-control standards that are consistent and reliable for consumers and patients. Established quality certifications such as European Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) already enable manufacturers industry-wide to provide patients and consumers with cannabis of the utmost quality and safety. These standards have proven themselves in our everyday medical cannabis practice and can be considered best practices for the recreational market, as they ensure consistent quality products.”

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

Why Tilray Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Tilray's Good Supply Rolls Out High-Potency Cannabis Products, Including Limited Edition Orange Frost Live Resin

A Shareholder Lawsuit Stemming From Aphria Could Expose Tilray—Trouble In Cannabis Paradise?