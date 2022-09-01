Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product drop includes new high-potency concentrates Jean Guy Badder, Hash Bats in Pineapple Express, and Orange Frost Live Resin, available for a limited time.

"Good Supply’s iconic strains provide a framework through which consumers can find consistency while exploring a variety of new formats," stated Michelle Morin, Good Supply’s brand manager. "By offering our strains in new categories such as concentrates, it provides a novel experience for our consumers while delivering the personality of the strain that consumers know and love. Consumers can now explore Jean-Guy, Pineapple Express, and Orange Frost Live Resin at elevated potencies, stronger true-to-flower aromas, and different consumption styles.”

Good Supply’s latest concentrate products include:

Jean Guy Badder: This flower-turned-concentrate is a butane hash oil (BHO) concentrate crafted using hydrocarbon extraction to create a full-spectrum Badder that’s high in potency and terpene content. Delivering full flavor and natural color, it is available in a 1g format. Pineapple Express Hash Bats: Milled flower from the classic sativa leaning-hybrid strain, known for its lineage of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, is infused with high potency powdered hash. The Pineapple Express hash bats come in a 3x0.5g format, offering a consistently high THC potency. Orange Frost Live Resin: A limited-time exclusive product from Good Supply, this live resin is made from 100% fresh, flash-frozen bud. The Orange Frost Live Resin preserves this hybrid strain's terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids with strong potency.

Good Supply is further expanding the launch of its two new strains, Monkey Butter & Sweet Berry Kush, into new sizes and provinces. Good Supply products can be found in select cannabis retailers across Canada and online.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

A Shareholder Lawsuit Stemming From Aphria Could Expose Tilray—Trouble In Cannabis Paradise?

Tilray To Guide Patients On Their Medical Cannabis Journey, Launches New Products & 'CannaPoints' Program

Tilray's CBD100 Approved For Clinical Tri3als In Australia And New Zealand By The Natural Health Science Foundation