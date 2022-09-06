ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Marijuana Beverage Maker Faces Fine For Breaking Rules At Denver Cannabis Festival

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Marijuana Beverage Maker Faces Fine For Breaking Rules At Denver Cannabis Festival

Marijuana beverage company Denver Packaging Co., which operates as Keef Brands, is facing a fine for breaking rules at Denver's Mile High 420 Festival, reported the Denver Post.

The Colorado-based company acknowledged committing seven violations at the April 20 event, some of them being unlawful acts, packaging and labeling,

Keef Brands has to pay a $15,000 fine, while an additional $30,000 will be put off temporarily if more violations occur, as per city documents issued last week.

Denver Department of Excise and License Inspector Brooke Bearman was the first to point out violations after visiting the company's booth at the festival, where products were showcased.

Adam Schmidt, the event's organizer who signed the settlement agreement in late August told Bearman that "he had communicated with sponsors that they were not allowed to have any product onsite." The owner Andrew Veron then removed the products in question, saying that they were from Platte Valley Dispensary in Denver.

"Denver Packaging Co. takes pride that for nearly the entirety of its eight years operating in Colorado, it never ran into any regulatory issues or complaints," Veron wrote in an email. "Unfortunately, a misunderstanding on April 20 occurred between third-brand promoters, city investigators, and our staff, culminating in a documented violation by local regulators. (The city's) allegations were very serious, and we accept full responsibility for our actions."

Keef Brands produces "with a burst of THC," as well as cannabis-infused energy beverages, sparkling water and mocktails, to name a few.

The company expanded its reach to Canada in 2021, placing its wide assortment of top-quality cannabis drinks on shelves in the province of Ontario and Alberta under the deal with cannabis beverage leader BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Photo: Courtesy of Dmytro Tyshchenko and Kevin Ruck by Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ColoradoDenverfineKeef Brandsmarijuana beveragesCannabisNewsLegalMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.