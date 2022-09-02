Love Hemp Group PLC LIFE WRHLF, the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, revealed that TESCO PLC, TSCDY TSCDF is now stocking Love Hemp CBD products.

Tesco will initially stock a range of six Love Hemp products across more than 200 Tesco stores including "Tesco Extra" in the UK. Tesco Extra stores are larger, mainly out-of-town hypermarkets that stock nearly all of Tesco's product ranges, although some are in the heart of town centers and inner-city locations. The Love Hemp products will also be available online on Tesco’s website. The Love Hemp products available include CBD oil drops, sprays, chocolate balls and a new sugar free, gluten free plant-based CBD gummy product.

The company expects to launch its latest range of benefit driven, functional products in calendar Q4 2022. The range will be available in various delivery forms such as capsules and edibles. The company expects that the new products will open further revenue streams across direct-to-consumer sales, marketplaces, and other major retailers.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp stated: "I'm delighted that Tesco have chosen to stock Love Hemp products. Tesco is a major British household name and we are very proud to work with them. It has always been our mission to make CBD accessible and available to as many consumers as possible, and having our products stocked in the vitamin aisles of Tesco brings great visibility to our products and brand. We anticipate that Tesco is the first of several new launches in major UK retailers since the publication of the Novel Foods register on March 31st."

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

