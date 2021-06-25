Another Pro Athlete Joins CBD Space - UFC Champ Raoni Barcelos New Spokesperson For HempMeds

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced Thursday that its subsidiary HempMeds will welcome the Brazilian professional UFC mixed martial artist (MMA) Raoni Barcelos as its spokesperson.

Barcelos won the Brazilian national championship five times and has been an active fighter for nine years in the bantamweight class. Currently, he is an unbeaten MMA with 16 fights and 8 knockouts. His sports career includes a two-time South American Wrestling Champion and a three-time Resurrection Fighting Alliance Featherweight Champion.

“We are excited to begin this new project and begin partnering worldwide with professional athletes who may be able to improve their wellness by taking our products,” HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde said. “We feel that his testimony will help the public learn about their potential benefits.”

Barcelos said that he has been relying on HempMeds CBD products to help him with recovery issues after years of professional training and many fights.

“I hope to share knowledge with athletes around the world who could benefit from using CBD but are afraid to use the products or uninformed of how to use them,” Barcelos said.

Just recently a British professional boxer, two-time unified world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Anthony Joshua OBE, entered into a three-year endorsement agreement with one of the UK’s biggest CBD and hemp product suppliers Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF). The list of celebrities and athletes joining the cannabis or CBD space seems to be growing daily.

Price Action

Medical Marijuana’s shares closed Thursday market session 1.79% higher at $0.03 per share.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash