Range
0.01 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
835.5K/647.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
Shares
829.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 1:26PM
Love Hemp Group PLC is a Cannabidiol and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products.

Love Hemp Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Love Hemp Group (WRHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Love Hemp Group (OTCQB: WRHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Love Hemp Group's (WRHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Love Hemp Group.

Q

What is the target price for Love Hemp Group (WRHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Love Hemp Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Love Hemp Group (WRHLF)?

A

The stock price for Love Hemp Group (OTCQB: WRHLF) is $0.01 last updated Today at 3:46:44 PM.

Q

Does Love Hemp Group (WRHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Love Hemp Group.

Q

When is Love Hemp Group (OTCQB:WRHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Love Hemp Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Love Hemp Group (WRHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Love Hemp Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Love Hemp Group (WRHLF) operate in?

A

Love Hemp Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.