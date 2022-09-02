Berner's Cookies Opening New Emerald Triangle Dispensary In Partnership With Chandi Hospitality Group

Cookies is opening its new Ukiah store in Mendocino County. This new location is a licensing partnership with Chandi Hospitality Group (CHG).

To celebrate the grand opening on Sept. 3, Cookies Mendocino will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m., with store officially open at 10am-9pm opening day. The grand opening will feature special guest The Twerkulator, vendor booths, and special discounts at Mountain Mikes next door. Get in line early as there will be special giveaways for those that arrive early.

“With our experience in real estate development projects, and Cookies leadership in the legalized cannabis market, we are hopeful that this project will bring more awareness to the business of cannabis and create opportunities for other small businesses to enter the cannabis industry,” stated Sonu Chandi, CEO of Chandi Hospitality Group. “Our commitment is to continue to support the local community as well as find new ways to promote economic and tourism growth in the Mendocino County area.”

This is CHGs second small business in the area. Its first project was the 4,400-sq. ft. Mountain Mikes restaurant in Ukiah, which features an updated restaurant design with two private party rooms, a full bar and a kids’ activity area.

“It is important to us that Cookie Mendocino represent the best of Northern California cannabis strains, products, and culture. To realize this vision, we have hired a local legend, Ishta Muhammad, to be the store’s general manager,” continued Chandi.

Ishta Muhammad is a Mendocino County native born and raised in Ukiah. She has always had a passion for cannabis, but after surviving cancer she learned an entirely new purpose and love for the plant and the ways it could help people. She is featuring local products in the store and encourages local producers to contact her if interested in the opportunity. “We are excited to showcase award winning local cannabis products and look forward to meeting even more of our local industry,” stated Muhammad.

Cookies Ukiah/Mendocino is located at 1104 S State, Ukiah, CA, 95482, and will be open seven days a week—10 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can now see the building completely done in the globally recognized Cookies blue with the big C logo on the side of the building.

The store will offer a Mendocino County locals only pre-shopping day on September 2, 3-7 pm.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Related News

Green Monké Is Now The Global Beverage Partner For Berner's Cookies

Forbes Unveils Cookies Co-Founder And CEO Berner As First Cannabis Executive Featured On Its Cover