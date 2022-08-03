Green Monké Is Now The Global Beverage Partner For Berner's Cookies

Green Monké entered into a global beverage partnership with Cookies. As part of the agreement, Green Monké and Cookies will co-create and co-brand cannabis infused drinks for sale at Cookies retail locations and anywhere Cookies products are sold. Additionally, Green Monké cannabis infused sodas are now available at Cookies stores in California with expansion later this year throughout the US, Canada and in Europe.

“Our partnership with Cookies further demonstrates how the growing cannabis drinks category is the future of cannabis consumption,” stated Pat Gleeson, CEO of Green Monké. “Collaborating with Cookies allows Green Monké to accelerate and expand our portfolio of high-quality infused beverages while also increasing critical consumer touchpoints in the US and the world.”

Green Monké launched in California in May 2021 with a lineup of cannabis infused sodas that have fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava–each with a low-dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. Cookies stores will carry Green Monké signature sodas and forthcoming beverages from the drinks maker. Cookies will also co-create and co-brand cannabis drinks with Green Monké that will be available for sale starting this fall.

“Green Monké beverages are one of the most well-known cannabis drinks in the UK and Canada, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them and sell their beverages in our Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California," stated Parker Berling, president of Cookies.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

