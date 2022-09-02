BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. launched Blue Cherry, a new limited-edition sports drink that celebrates the brand’s partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. The new ready-to-drink offering is co-branded with the Blue Jays logo and will be available at Sobeys banner stores, including Needs, Boni-Soir, Voisin, and IGA Quebec, across Atlantic Canada and Quebec now through the end of the season.

As a sponsor of the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2022 season, BioSteel is the exclusive sports drink product in the Blue Jays home and away dugouts and bullpens, and fans have been enjoying celebratory BioSteel cooler dumps, affectionally known as #BioSteelBaths, all season. The brand is also prominently featured throughout Rogers Centre via digital concourse signage and sampling events.

The new Blue Cherry flavor will also be supported by Blue Jays’ All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah, who signed on as an official #TeamBioSteel athlete earlier this summer, joining an elite roster of athletes supporting their game with the brand’s lineup of hydration products.

“We’re thrilled to have the Blue Jays as our first official professional baseball partner and to offer fans a limited-edition flavour that’s the exact same product they see in the dugouts,” stated John Celenza, co-founder of BioSteel. “This partnership builds on the continued growth of our brand throughout North America with some of the most iconic teams in sports, and we’re proud to offer both the athletes and the community a zero-sugar solution to their daily hydration routines.”

Mark Ditmars, vice president of partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays, stated: “We have seen our Blue Jays players benefiting from BioSteel sports drinks all season and are now excited to elevate our partnership with the debut of the limited-edition Blue Cherry flavor featuring our team logo. As the team makes its final playoff push, we look forward to the continued support of the brand’s zero-sugar hydration products.”

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through BioSteel’s website.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.

