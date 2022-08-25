[Video] How Cannabis Went Mainstream, Got Acceptance For Health & Wellness, According To Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman and let’s network and learn together.

cannabis for health and wellness

purposes that really wasn't there

11 years ago when i started

really an understanding of the

beneficial use of the plants

not just thc and the focus on

psychoactivity but also the other

beneficial cannabinoids in the plant and

how life transforming that's really been

for people and that has really also led

to

what i hope will be an explosion of more

sophisticated and effective formulation

going forward when i started out 11

years ago you could have thc or you

could have thc right

and now there's so many different

ratios and functional ingredients and

dosages and onset

back in the day people thought that

diversity meant um

product form and flavors and we have

evolved so far behind that beyond that

it's very exciting to see