ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

[Video] How Cannabis Went Mainstream, Got Acceptance For Health & Wellness, According To Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 1:20 PM | 2 min read

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

cannabis for health and wellness
purposes that really wasn't there
11 years ago when i started
really an understanding of the
beneficial use of the plants
not just thc and the focus on
psychoactivity but also the other
beneficial cannabinoids in the plant and
how life transforming that's really been
for people and that has really also led
to
what i hope will be an explosion of more
sophisticated and effective formulation
going forward when i started out 11
years ago you could have thc or you
could have thc right
and now there's so many different
ratios and functional ingredients and
dosages and onset
back in the day people thought that
diversity meant um
product form and flavors and we have
evolved so far behind that beyond that
it's very exciting to see

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CCCCannabisNewsExclusivesMarketsInterview

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.