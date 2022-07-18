Canopy Growth's BioSteel Inks Deal With Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. revealed an all-star addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Alek Manoah, pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. A strong advocate for BioSteel, Manoah knows the importance of clean hydration to elite play on the mound.

Manoah will be promoting BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he continues to support his daily hydration routine with the brand’s lineup of zero sugar sports drinks.

As BioSteel continues expand its roster of elite athlete partners, Manoah joins the brand’s team of other superstar athlete partners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Connor McDavid, Luka Dončić and Christen Press.

“I’ve been drinking BioSteel since my collegiate playing days, and I’m excited to now partner with a brand and product that’s been hydrating me throughout my career,” stated Manoah. “As we head into the second half of the season, I look forward to having the support of a hydration product that’s free of sugar and other harmful ingredients so I can be my best both on and off the field.”

John Celenza, co-founder of BioSteel stated: “Authenticity is the most important aspect of all of our athlete partnerships, and with Alek drinking the product for years and having his own unique BioSteel story, we’re thrilled to now have him formally join our #TeamBioSteel roster. Clean hydration is critical to not only athletes, but to fans at home too, and we look forward to working with Alek to introduce our zero sugar hydration products to his fans and community.”

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

