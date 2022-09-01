A stroll through Spotify SPOT and Apple AAPL iTunes reveals that there are over 2000 cannabis-related podcasts.

So Benzinga decided to weed through them and pull out the top three that look at cannabis from an educational point of view, a social equity lens and one that shares valuable insights for those looking to make a living in the cannabis industry.

Meet Them In Person

Several of podcast producers and their authoritative guests are attending the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago.

Let's start with Pot to Popular, hosted by Rosie Mattio, founder of MATTIO Communications whose podcast takes an inside look into how leading entrepreneurs, executives and journalists are bringing cannabis into the mainstream. Mattio's guests have included Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve TCNNF and keynote speaker at Benzinga's CCC; Troy Datcher, CEO of The Parent Company GRAMF and Graham Farrar, president of Glass House Brands GHBWF.

"As a publicist and podcaster, my desire is to share the stories of innovators that are shaping the future of cannabis," Mattio told Benzinga. "I get to hear the backstories and visions from my seat as the CEO of Mattio, but through the Pot to Popular podcast, I have the opportunity to share these visionaries and their perspectives to the masses."

High Rise, for those looking to get more of a data-backed market analysis of the industry, the podcast is hosted by Emily Paxhia, managing partner of Poseidon and Cy Scott, co-founder and CEO of Headset. New episodes air several times a week and feature notable industry leaders such as Brett Hayman, CEO of Edie Parker and Joe Bayern, former CEO of Curaleaf CURLF.

And there is the all important High Priority, a podcast that examines the lasting impact of cannabis prohibition by highlighting individuals and companies fighting to make the industry more equitable, particularly for those impacted by the War on Drugs.

Co-hosted by Alexis Dionne and Chelsea, two PR professionals and women of color in the cannabis space.

"Chelsea and I started High Priority because we saw an opportunity to bring social equity to the forefront in our own way. There are so many people of color doing amazing work in the cannabis space and we wanted to make sure they were being acknowledged," Dionne told Benzinga. "And as two women of color, ourselves, we're proud of all the inspirational guests that we've brought on and look forward to expanding our reach internationally."

High Priority guests include Vladimir Bautista, co-founder of Happy Munkey; Tremaine Wright, chair of the NY State Cannabis Control Board and Tahir Johnson, director of Social Equity + Inclusion at the Marijuana Policy Project and CEO of Simply Pure who will also be at the Benzinga CCC.

Photo: Irina Popova st by Shutterstock