Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN A, is launching its new medical product portfolio in Europe. The new products, which are already being promoted to prescribers, pharmacies, and patients, will be exclusively distributed through Khiron's wholly-owned Pharmadrug Production GmbH and will be available to pharmacies and patients in Germany and the UK in the coming weeks.

The THC-dominant full-spectrum extract KHIRIOX 25/1 combines the medicinal properties and areas of application of the established THC isolate formulations (dronabinol) with the specific advantages of a full spectrum extract.

Khiron will also introduce non-irradiated flower varieties KHIRON Gelato 19/1 and KHIRON Caramel 5/7.

Franziska Katterbach, president of Khiron Europe, stated: "With the acquisition of Pharmadrug, Khiron is now able to completely control the value chain in Europe, and we can introduce new products that are in high demand in the European market with potential higher margins. With these new additions to our medical portfolio, Khiron Europe now covers the entire spectrum of chemotypes, therapies and routes of administration in the interest of all our European prescribers and patients. With our new medical products, we offer patients what they want and need. Especially our new flower varieties Gelato and Caramel illustrate that medicine does not have to be bitter."

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

Khiron Q2 Revenue Grows 60% YoY, Despite Decline In Medical Cannabis Sales In Germany

Khiron Completes Acquisition Of Pharmadrug Production, Expanding Its Presence In Europe

Khiron Appoints Helen Bellwood (ACA) As Interim CFO