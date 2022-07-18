Khiron Appoints Helen Bellwood (ACA) As Interim CFO

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, appointed Helen Bellwood (ACA) as interim CFO, replacing Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP, effective immediately.

Prior to her appointment as interim CFO, Bellwood was acting as head of finance for Khiron´s European operations, based in London. Bellwood currently heads the company's finance department in Europe since 2021 and has been working for Zerenia Clinics UK since its inception. Over the time, Bellwood has gained an in-depth understanding of this industry and the company.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors and the management team, I would like to thank Swapan and RTB for their contributions to our finance team, and we welcome Helen to this new interim CFO role. Having worked closely with Helen, we have full confidence in her experience, financial leadership, and business acumen to assume this important role at Khiron, as we continue to grow our operations in Europe and Latin America. The UK has become and continues to be more significant to Khiron´s overall revenue and profitability, with more than CA$1 million ($774,000) in revenue just in the first quarter of this year, and a clear path towards short-term EBITDA positivity".

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

