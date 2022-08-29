Khiron Q2 Revenue Grows 60% YoY, Despite Decline In Medical Cannabis Sales In Germany

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN KHRNF A Q2 2022 total revenue was $4.5 million, up 60% year-over-year, driven by growth in the medical cannabis segment in Colombia and the United Kingdom.
The decrease of 4% in total revenue for Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022, is attributed to the reduction in medical cannabis sales in Germany while the corporation was closing its acquisition of Pharmadrug. Having obtained all permits and approvals from the German regulators, Pharmadrug will become Khiron's principal European distribution hub for its cannabis product portfolio, starting in late Q3 2022.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments for Q2 2022 was $2.2 million, up 5% quarter-over-quarter and 114% year-over-year, despite the lack of sale in Germany.
-
Total gross margin before fair value adjustments for Q2 2022 increased to 50%, driven by growth in the highly profitable medical cannabis segment. Gross margin in medical cannabis segment increased to 76%.
-
Net loss was $2.17 million compared to net loss $4.8 million in Q2 2021.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.29 million compared to a loss of $3.77 million in Q2 2021
-
The corporation ended Q2 2022 with net cash of $5.8 million, having spent $2.0 million on operating activities during the quarter and a total of $4.8 million in the first half of the year.
-
At the end of Q2 2022, the corporation had $40 million in total assets, with $13.7 million in property, plant and equipment, high-quality medical cannabis inventory of $8.2 million, healthy accounts receivables with credit-worthy clients in Colombia and Europe of $4.4 million and $600,000 in financial debt.
Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, stated, "The results of the first half of the year and Q2 2022 demonstrate that we are a disciplined company building sustainable growth, reducing costs and optimizing cashflow, able to reach profitability in the near term. During Q2 2022, we made key decisions to continue to build our global platform with the strategic acquisition of Pharmadrug in Germany, the opening of our new flagship clinic in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, as well as our new mid-sized clinic and pharmacy in Bogota in one of the city's busiest shopping-centers.
“These steps, coupled with the growing patient loyalty we experience across our bigger markets, will continue to drive Khiron's leadership in Latin America and Europe. This is possible because of an incredible team across many countries and continents who are committed to improving the quality of life of patients, and who continue to work very diligently to ensure we become indispensable to our patients in every market," continued Torres.
Grant of Options and Restricted Unit Shares
On August 25, 2022, the board of directors granted a total of 2.34 million stock options and 650,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers of the corporation. Certain of the options and RSUs are subject to performance-based vesting conditions. The options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.15 per share and will expire on August 24, 2032. Unvested RSUs will expire on December 15, 2025.
Photo by Richard T on Unsplash
Related News
These 9 Cannabis Companies Are Leading The Way In Latin America: What Are They Up To And Why Should You Pay Attention?
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.