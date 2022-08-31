Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) entered into a licensing agreement with 42 Degrees Processing LLC, through its subsidiary Irwin Naturals Cannabis, Inc., to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products in Michigan.

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals stated, “Michigan is a significant step in what is becoming a sprint to put Irwin Naturals THC products on the shelves of dispensaries in all 38 states where cannabis is legalized. We’re tremendously excited to reach this agreement with 42 Degrees Processing as its state-of-the-art plant and robust distribution network will provide our customers with the quality they’re accustomed in this new offering.”

Sam Rosinski, CEO 42 Degrees stated, “We’re excited at the chance to get Irwin Naturals THC products to the shelves of Michigan dispensaries. The presence of a brand as well known as Irwin Naturals sends a message about the value and legitimacy of the cannabis industry.”

Under this licensing agreement, 42 Degrees Process will augment Irwin Naturals products with THC and make them available to the approximately 1,000 dispensaries currently operating in Michigan.

Irwin continued, “We are positioned as one of the first household brands to not only endorse the mainstreaming of THC, but promote it by virtue of the tremendous customer loyalty we have built in 28 years of caring for the country’s health needs.”

Cannabis is now legal in the majority of states. However, because it is not legal at the federal level, products must be approved on a state-by-state basis. As a national brand, Irwin Naturals is achieving national distribution by reaching licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers on a state-by-state basis. Irwin Naturals previously reached licensing agreements with cannabis manufacturers in California, Colorado, Ohio and New Mexico.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

