We're getting down to the wire so don't put off until tomorrow what you really should do today and save money. Also, think of the disappointment you'll experience if you miss out on this...the largest and most prestigious cannabis investment conference in the world.

You Really Don't Want To Sit This One Out

Come and meet the likes of Ric Flair and, Mike Tyson; Curaleaf's CURA (OTCQX: CURLF) Boris Jordan; Trulieve's TCNNF Kim Rivers; Weedmaps MAPS CEO Chris Beals and Cresco Labs CEO CSE: CL) Charlie Bachtell to name some of the keynotes.

The rest of the list of speakers is to die for if you're remotely interested in the cannabis industry, social justice, investment options, analyses regarding where the industry is heading as legalization looms.

Discover the newest and hottest in cannabis, meet investors and CEOs of leading public and private companies and network with 90% of publicly traded cannabis companies, all in one room.

Warning: Tickets Are Going Fast

Join us at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Sept. 13-14. Get your tickets HERE and reserve your spot at the historic Palmer House Hotel HERE. But hurry, hurry as the prices are going up and the available spots are being taken.