Medvedev Equates Brittney Griner's Prison Sentence To Novak Djokovic's US Open Ban

What do Novak Djokovic, one of the best professional tennis players and WNBA star Brittney Griner have in common besides athletic skills and enviable careers?

According to Daniil Medvedev, they have both put themselves in unenviable situations. The current No. 1 tennis player in the world said that Griner's detention in Russia, his home country, is comparable to the fact that Djokovic is unable to play in the U.S. Open, reported Ubitennis.

"I do think it's quite comparable to other situations," Medvedev said, referring to Djokovic's absence from the tournament. Medvedev was questioned about Griner's case following his first-round win at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Griner's Russian Saga

Griner was detained in March at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow by Russian Customs Agents who found vape cartridges that contained hash oil in her luggage. That crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Five months later, the basketball star is now sitting in a Russian penal colony following the trial. There were also failed talks of a possible prisoner swap that could free her and former US Marine Paul Whelan and nine-year sentencing.

"I don't know the exact situation, but I think if she really had — was it marijuana? Then I don't know, a law is a law," Medvedev said. "And if it was true that she didn't have it, they tossed it (into her suitcase), then it's not good. But I don't know what it was and how it happened, so I have nothing more to say."

Djokovic Denied From Winning 4th U.S. Open Trophy

Meanwhile, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is banned from entering the U.S. because of his refusal of the coronavirus vaccine, which might have cost him his fourth U.S. Open trophy.

"He [Novak] couldn't come to the country for whatever reason, because of different laws," Medvedev continued. "We can say does this law make sense? Because Americans can come back without a vaccine. Novak cannot come here and he doesn't want to live in the USA. He wants to just play the tennis tournament and go back home to Serbia."

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons