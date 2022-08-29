HYTN Launches Nano Gummies Offering 'Faster And More Consistent Cannabis Experience'

HYTN Cannabis Inc. wholly owned subsidiary of HYTN Innovations Inc., HYTN has developed and listed for sale its all-new Nano Gummies product.
The Nano Gummies, complement the company’s current offering of all-natural, sugar and sweetener-free sparkling cannabis beverages. According to the company, they feature the company’s proprietary Elevation Technology, and deliver a rapid and predictable cannabis experience. The Nano Gummies are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built Kelowna facility.
HYTN has fully concluded its relationship with Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. EMHTF and intends to focus its efforts to bring its rapid onset cannabis products to the Canadian market utilizing the sales license amendment to its Standard Processing License.
“It took significant time and effort to secure the necessary provincial and territorial vendor qualifications and product listings once our sales amendment was secured”, stated Elliot McKerr, HYTN’s CEO. “Working diligently with the provinces and territories, our team has positioned the company to offer an amazing suite of products to consumers while now directly managing our sales channels and revenue opportunities. We are confident that the launch of our Nano Gummies alongside our sparkling cannabis beverages will be the first step in aligning our success with the revenue path we established when we went public.”
Jason Broome, HYTN COO, stated, “Until now, consumers of cannabis edibles typically experienced slow and widely variable effects. Our Nano Gummies deliver cannabis in nano-encapsulated form, which, as confirmed by data we have collected under our Research License, appears to result in more milligrams of THC being absorbed faster, ultimately yielding a faster and more consistent cannabis experience, similar to that observed with our beverages.”
The Nano Gummies have begun shipping in two flavors, Yuzu-Pear and Crabapple-Lemon flavors, with full national distribution expected by the start of Q1 2023.
Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash
