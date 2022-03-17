HYTN Innovations To Accept Cannabis Orders Directly From Provinces & Territories

HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE:HYTN) announced that it has begun accepting orders directly from Provincial buyers.

This news builds on HYTN's February 22 announcement that it had been awarded approval to sell cannabis products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers and that the company was preparing to transition away from its partnership with Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.(TSXV:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF).

Until now, all sales of HYTN's cannabis infused carbonated beverages had been made through its partnership with Emerald in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

"Our team has done incredible work getting us to this point," HYTN CEO, Elliot McKerr, said. "Now that our partnership with Emerald has completed, we are in a strong position to recapture margin and advance our product offerings into new markets. It has been amazing to see our brand grow and we look forward to working directly with retailers across Canada. We are confident that having our own facility, formulations, sales team and increased margin will provide the stability needed to execute our vision."

While the company has begun to accept orders directly, it will continue to work with Emerald to ensure that all products currently in market are seamlessly transitioned.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash