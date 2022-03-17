QQQ
-0.59
340.91
-0.17%
BTC/USD
-135.00
40979.00
-0.3284%
DIA
-0.49
341.85
-0.14%
SPY
+ 0.15
435.47
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.27
132.55
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 1.87
178.14
+ 1.04%

HYTN Innovations To Accept Cannabis Orders Directly From Provinces & Territories

byJelena Martinovic
March 17, 2022 11:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
HYTN Innovations To Accept Cannabis Orders Directly From Provinces & Territories

HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE:HYTN) announced that it has begun accepting orders directly from Provincial buyers.

This news builds on HYTN's February 22 announcement that it had been awarded approval to sell cannabis products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers and that the company was preparing to transition away from its partnership with Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.(TSXV:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF).

Until now, all sales of HYTN's cannabis infused carbonated beverages had been made through its partnership with Emerald in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

Management Commentary

"Our team has done incredible work getting us to this point," HYTN CEO, Elliot McKerr, said. "Now that our partnership with Emerald has completed, we are in a strong position to recapture margin and advance our product offerings into new markets. It has been amazing to see our brand grow and we look forward to working directly with retailers across Canada. We are confident that having our own facility, formulations, sales team and increased margin will provide the stability needed to execute our vision."

While the company has begun to accept orders directly, it will continue to work with Emerald to ensure that all products currently in market are seamlessly transitioned.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

HYTN Innovations Receives Health Canada's Approval To Sell Cannabis

HYTN Innovations Receives Health Canada's Approval To Sell Cannabis

HYTN Innovations Inc.’s (CSE:HYTN) subsidiary HYTN Cannabis Inc., has awarded a license amendment by Health Canada allowing for the sale of cannabis extract, edible cannabis, and cannabis topical products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers. read more
Emerald Health Therapeutics Leaving 'Saturated' Cannabis Market, Will Focus On Pharmaceuticals

Emerald Health Therapeutics Leaving 'Saturated' Cannabis Market, Will Focus On Pharmaceuticals

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) announced Monday that it is getting out of the recreational and medical cannabis industry and pivoting to pharmaceutical development. read more
Emerald Health's Partner, Flower Pod, Launches Unique Dose-Controlled Cannabis Vaporizer

Emerald Health's Partner, Flower Pod, Launches Unique Dose-Controlled Cannabis Vaporizer

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) announced that its partner, FlowerPod LLC has launched a “first-of-its-kind” cannabis vaporizer puck,  dubbed HUUE™ and that it has teamed up with cann read more
Sundial Growers & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 9, 2021

Sundial Growers & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 9, 2021

GAINERS: Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares closed up 32.78% at $0.024 read more