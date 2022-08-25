ñol

[Video] Billionaire Boris Jordan Defines The Cannabis Industry: 'My Hands And Feet Are Tied And I Have To Sprint'

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 1:30 PM | 2 min read
[Video] Billionaire Boris Jordan Defines The Cannabis Industry: 'My Hands And Feet Are Tied And I Have To Sprint'

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

in europe i used to say i wake up in the
morning i sleep one night i wake up
every 10 minutes screaming
uh here i stay i wake up every morning
my hands are tied my feet are tied
and i have to sprint
and that's what the cannabis industry
really is um you know the cannabis mr
united states has been built on the back
of the fact that almost every regulator
has tried to stop it almost every
legislator has tried to stop it the
federal government continues to try and
stop it
everyone tries to you know hold back the
industry from going and yet we've been
able all of us collectively be able to
build a 25 to almost 30 billion industry
in the last 10 years
against the will of most of the
regulators in the industry

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

Posted In: Boris JordanCCCCannabisNewsExclusivesMarketsInterview

