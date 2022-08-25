[Video] Billionaire Boris Jordan Defines The Cannabis Industry: 'My Hands And Feet Are Tied And I Have To Sprint'

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF and let’s network and learn together.

Transcript (auto-generated)

in europe i used to say i wake up in the

morning i sleep one night i wake up

every 10 minutes screaming

uh here i stay i wake up every morning

my hands are tied my feet are tied

and i have to sprint

and that's what the cannabis industry

really is um you know the cannabis mr

united states has been built on the back

of the fact that almost every regulator

has tried to stop it almost every

legislator has tried to stop it the

federal government continues to try and

stop it

everyone tries to you know hold back the

industry from going and yet we've been

able all of us collectively be able to

build a 25 to almost 30 billion industry

in the last 10 years

against the will of most of the

regulators in the industry